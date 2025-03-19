Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

