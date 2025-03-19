Atria Investments Inc Makes New Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $849,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,376 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3,827.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 61,014.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,996,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter.
Flutter Entertainment Price Performance
NYSE FLUT opened at $234.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.81.
FLUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.41.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
