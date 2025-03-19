Atria Investments Inc Makes New Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $849,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,376 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3,827.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 61,014.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,996,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FLUT opened at $234.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.81.

In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

FLUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.41.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

