Atria Investments Inc Purchases 100 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,709,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,557,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 214,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 88,872 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 163.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,403,000 after purchasing an additional 63,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $176.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.69 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

