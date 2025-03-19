Atria Investments Inc Sells 574 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in REV Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 68.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 173,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in REV Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,089,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on REVG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Insider Transactions at REV Group

In related news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $146,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,442 shares in the company, valued at $658,436.82. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Price Performance

REVG opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

