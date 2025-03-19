Atria Investments Inc Takes Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 100.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $60.55 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

