Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock Position Lifted by Amundi

Amundi boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 187.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,708.84. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,703.60. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

