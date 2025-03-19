Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3,569.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1,478.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BERY opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.