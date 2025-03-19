BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,894 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,651 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $1,285,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 644,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.91.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.84 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 155,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $573,399.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,831.36. This trade represents a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $102,340.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,221 shares of company stock worth $925,655. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

