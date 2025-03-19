Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 22,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $3,334,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.5 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.67. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $155.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.78.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

