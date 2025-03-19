Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Position Decreased by Amundi

Amundi cut its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRZE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 41.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,110.28. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $736,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,053,748.12. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,470 shares of company stock worth $3,841,921. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

