Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock Price Up 17.9% – Here’s Why

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 488.40 ($6.35). Approximately 156,397,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,624% from the average daily volume of 4,199,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.40 ($5.39).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday.
In related news, insider Ross Paterson bought 2,800 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 427 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £11,956 ($15,543.42). Company insiders own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.
Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.
