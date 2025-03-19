CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 49,102 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. United Community Bank boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,375,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,575,000 after purchasing an additional 132,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $126.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.