Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 2,083.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 27.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 136,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 152.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 668,318 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 71.2% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 884,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 367,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 567.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Celcuity from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. Celcuity Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

