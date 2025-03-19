Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 155,311 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $21,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,041,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,313.26. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,182.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 418,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,740.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,397. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

