Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHT stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

