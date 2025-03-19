Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Price Down 21.6% – Here’s Why

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) fell 21.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 258.20 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 270.80 ($3.52). 125,087,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,586% from the average session volume of 4,656,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.40 ($4.49).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 600 ($7.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 315.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £407.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Close Brothers Group plc will post 66.0070671 earnings per share for the current year.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

