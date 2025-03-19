Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Trading Down 21.6% – Here’s Why

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 258.20 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 270.80 ($3.52). Approximately 125,087,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,586% from the average daily volume of 4,656,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.40 ($4.49).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 600 ($7.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBG

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £407.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 305.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 315.11.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts expect that Close Brothers Group plc will post 66.0070671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.