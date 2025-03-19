Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

UTF stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

