Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
UTF stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $26.31.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.