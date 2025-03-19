Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 22,112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $113,436.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,446.86. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $6,826,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,285,047.68. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,201,518 shares of company stock worth $38,533,306 in the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Confluent Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.90. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

