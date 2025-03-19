Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 19,725 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $109,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,743,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,927,000 after purchasing an additional 391,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.11. The company has a market cap of $657.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

