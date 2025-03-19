Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Holdings Raised by Amundi

Amundi boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 184.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.05% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
EPAC opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
