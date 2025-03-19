Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Holdings Raised by Amundi

Amundi boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 184.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.05% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

EPAC opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.