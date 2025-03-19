Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $141.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

