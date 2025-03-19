Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Five Below by 23.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.1% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $1,765,000. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 41.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,272,000 after purchasing an additional 180,902 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.37.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $209.79.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

