Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Five Below by 23.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.1% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $1,765,000. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 41.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,272,000 after purchasing an additional 180,902 shares in the last quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE
Five Below Price Performance
NASDAQ FIVE opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $209.79.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Five Below
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.