Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 12.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

In related news, Director Gretchen Howard acquired 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.80. This trade represents a 40.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

