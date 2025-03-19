GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,322,000 after acquiring an additional 646,488 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in GameStop by 46.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 270.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in GameStop by 41.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 138,597 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

GameStop Price Performance

GME stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 129.48 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $27,807.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,385 shares in the company, valued at $975,131.95. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,814.50. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

