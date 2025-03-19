Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 21,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTBK. Stephens upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Heritage Commerce from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of HTBK opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $50,060.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,628.71. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $42,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,546.24. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $107,728. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

