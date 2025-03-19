HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $168,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,364.79. This trade represents a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,635 shares of company stock valued at $367,140. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

