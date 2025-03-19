HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 509.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPK. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 173,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 24.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 766.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 135.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 406,536 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 346.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.76.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $234.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

