Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi grew its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 186.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.05% of Hillenbrand worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 105,865 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $17,178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.66%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

