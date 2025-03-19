Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 134 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MSCI were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in MSCI by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,991,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MSCI by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,574,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 176.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 3,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 74,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI
In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MSCI Stock Performance
Shares of MSCI stock opened at $568.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $583.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.95. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MSCI Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.
MSCI Profile
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
