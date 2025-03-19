Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 261 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBOE opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.88. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

