Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 630 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AB

About AllianceBernstein

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.