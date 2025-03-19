Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 630 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
AllianceBernstein Price Performance
Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37.
AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 112.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
