Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,074,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,694,000 after purchasing an additional 899,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,671,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 528,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,378.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 84,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 80,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,731,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 65,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

