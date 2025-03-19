Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 70 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Medpace were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Medpace alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Trading Down 1.0 %

Medpace stock opened at $322.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.01 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.