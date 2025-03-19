Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 742 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 358.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $2,441,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

