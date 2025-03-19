Independent Advisor Alliance Has $315,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $65.65.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

