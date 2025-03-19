Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $299,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 15,059 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,204,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,482,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

