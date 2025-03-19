Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $306,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Carvana by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 234,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock opened at $166.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $292.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.14 and a beta of 3.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $2,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,016,895.44. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,387,059.20. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,784 shares of company stock valued at $27,524,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

