Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $294,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 122,900 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. LHM Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 196,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,649,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSE:KWEB opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

