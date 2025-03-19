Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $351,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $123.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

