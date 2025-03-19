Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $19,448,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,000.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
