Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 552.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RZV opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

