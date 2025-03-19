Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.11% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 23.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JOF opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

