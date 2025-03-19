Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 17,588 Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,701.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0754 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.