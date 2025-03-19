Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 17,588 Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,701.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
