Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,244,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,653,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,848,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 4,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SW opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 312.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.