Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $856,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $84.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

