Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $301,000 Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLE opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.62. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.