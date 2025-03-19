Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $367,000 Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,213,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,029,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,860,000 after purchasing an additional 133,293 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 458,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,723,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 307,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
BATS HYDB opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $48.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
