Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,019,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,079,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.41.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

