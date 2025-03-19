Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $9,654,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $72,938,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE opened at $254.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $224.66 and a 1 year high of $279.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

